JNU teachers complain to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar against JNUTA 

Last week, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had penned an open letter to Javadekar seeking the removal of vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

JNU campus (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A group of JNU teachers has written to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar, accusing the JNU Teachers' Association of presenting a "distorted version" of various academic decisions taken by the varsity.

A section of JNU teachers criticised the JNUTA and accused it of indulging in activities that are "contaminating the university".

"JNUTA has been behaving like a self-serving club, with their personal ideological biases taking over the larger concerns of teaching, research and innovative methods in academic activities," the letter said.

The open letter sent by the JNUTA has "sadly presented a distorted version of the administrative and academic decisions" taken by the JNU administration.

The teachers said the JNU administration has been working very hard to take JNU to a newer height of academic excellence.

