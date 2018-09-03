Home Nation

Kashmir editors demand to know charges against arrested scribe Aasif Sultan

KEG asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police to make public the charges against an arrested Srinagar-based journalist, Aasif Sultan.

Published: 03rd September 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police to make public the charges against an arrested Srinagar-based journalist, Aasif Sultan.

Sultan was formally arrested after six days in detention.

"There are disturbing reports about reporters being asked to disclose (their) sources," the Guild said.

"The law enforcing agencies must understand the reality that every journalist's laptop will have 'incriminating' material because data collection is the fundamental activity of reporters.

"KEG reiterates that a reporter cannot be forced to reveal his sources and it is considered illegal across democracies of the world," a statement from the editors' body said after a meeting here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir editors Jammu and Kashmir Aasif Sultan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India