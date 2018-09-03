Home Nation

Massive search operation on in J-K's Pulwama after reports on militant presence

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Security forces started a massive search operation on Monday in around two dozen villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The operation began following reports about the presence of militants in the villages of Putrigam, Rohmu, Rajpora, Matrigam, Goosu, Frasipora and others.

"So far, there has been no reports of any exchange of fire in any of the villages included in the search," a police officer said.

This is not the first such operation in the south Kashmir area undertaken by the security forces.

These operations known as area domination operations are usually undertaken to keep the militants on the run and prevent them from establishing a foothold in the region.

TAGS
pulwama Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army

