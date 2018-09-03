Home Nation

Mayors in Punjab raise banner of revolt against Local Bodies Minister Navjot Sidhu

The mayors allege that Sidhu is not giving any money to corporations for developmental works and nor been able to fulfil his responsibilities towards these municipalities.

Published: 03rd September 2018

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | File/PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In his signature style, former cricketer and Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who does not leave any opportunity to hit out at anyone and also raises figures at others besides interfering in their work, is now under fire himself this time as it seems is getting unpopular within his own department.

As eight mayors of municipal corporations in the state have raised a banner of revolt against him as they allege that he is not giving any funds for development to these municipalities are also been sidelined. It is learnt that under the leadership of Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu all these eight mayors have now decided to meet Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in the coming days so that they can tell the CM about the functioning of the local bodies department.

Also in this regard, a Mayor Association of Punjab has also been formed. Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has been made the president of this association as CM belongs to Patiala as being his hometown it will be easy for the Sanjeev to meet Amarinder and tell him the difficulties faced by all the mayors and the municipalities.

The Congress government came into power in the state some seventeen months ago and Sidhu was made the local bodies minister. The mayors allege that Sidhu is not giving any money to these corporations for developmental works and nor been able to fulfil his responsibilities towards these municipalities. "He is just interfering in works of others to be in the news for right or wrong reasons. He has been poking his nose in other departments and had been giving controversial statements,'' they allege.

A source said that these eight mayors and the municipal commissioners of these corporations in various meetings with Sidhu had demanded that the local bodies department should release funds for developmental and other works. But the department had hardly given them any money only the grants from some centrally sponsored schemes have been given and the department has not given any funds from its side and thus these mayors are not happy with Sidhu now.

Not only that the situation has come to the point that `financial emergency' will have to be declared in these municipalities as now they have hardly left with any money for developmental works and nor any money pay for the salaries of the staff. Thus any time the salaries of the staff of the municipal corporations will be stopped, said sources.

It is learnt that the Mayor of Mohali Kulwant Singh has played a vital role in formation of the Mayor's Association of Punjab against Sidhu. As from day one Sidhu and Singh has crossed swords on many issues and they have been each other's bitter critics. So Singh does not leave any chance to hit back at Sidhu. A few months back, Sidhu had said he was deeply hurt as the state government and the Congress party did not seek his views while selecting candidates for the mayoral posts.

