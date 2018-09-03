Protests across Madhya Pradesh opposing SC/ST Act restoration

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Protests against passage of the Bill to restore original SC/ST Atrocity Law is now spreading all across Madhya Pradesh, posing a serious threat to the electoral prospects of both — the BJP as well as opposition Congress in the Assembly poll-bound central Indian state.

After protests in Neemuch, Mhow (Indore), Ashok Nagar, Sheopur and Morena districts, fresh protests were staged in Mandsaur, Vidisha, Sidhi, Gwalior, Sagar, Shahdol and Ujjain districts. The protestors, who are demanding the revocation of the amended bill and reservation on the basis of economic status, are now flocking behind the Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhayak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS), which has announced to contest all 230 seats in the year-end Assembly elections.

The SAPAKS is an outfit of state government employees, which has been waging a battle against reservation in promotion. It’s now the umbrella outfit under which the entire anti-SC/ST Act protests are happening in the state.

A mega rally has been planned in Gwalior on Tuesday, where people from the general category, OBC and minority community associated with roughly a dozen outfits will hold a mega show of strength. The protesting organizations, included Karni Sena, Parshuram Sena, Vaishya Samaj, Jat Mahasabha, Pal Sabha, Prajapati Samaj, Kshatriya Mahasabha, Yadav Mahasabha and Gurjar Mahasabha have announced support to the mega rally in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, ahead of alleged Bharat Bandh on September 6, the police department is directed to keep extra vigil across Madhya Pradesh.