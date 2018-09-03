Uttar Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 28, fresh alert of heavy rains in next 24 hours

By UNI

LUCKNOW: With weather office issuing a fresh alert of heavy rain during the next 24 hours in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the recent spurt of rains and flood like situation in the state has gone up to 28 on Monday.

Officials sources here said that 9 more deaths were reported last night including 3 in Farrukhabad, 2 in Barabanki and 4 in Faizabad districts in house collapse and other rain-related incidents.

On Sunday, the total deaths was 19 in the rain related incidents in the state.

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts of the state following the heavy showers, officials said.

IAF Choppers rescued six people who were marooned in a village under Telbehat tehsil of Lalitpur district.

The area got marooned due to heavy downpour.

The MI 17 Air Force rescue helicopters were sent from Gwalior who carried out the rescue work.

Highest deaths have been reported from Shahajahanpur where six people died of lightening on Saturday.

In neighboring district of Sitapur four more died in the incidents of house collapse.

Two people died each in Auraiyya and Amethi, two died in Bahraich, one person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli and Unnao," the official said.

Officials said that the government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The state government has directed District officials of affected-areas to immediately provide necessary monetary help in cases of house collapse or any other eventuality.

Directions were also issued for taking necessary steps to ensure proper treatment of the injured and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in relief works.

Meanwhile, Met officials have predicted more rains in next 24 hours.

"Area of low air pressure exists over eastern Uttar Pradesh and is moving northwardly. Similar pressure areas exist over Bay of Bengal. Under these circumstances heavy rains are expected in next couple of days," the Met official said here on Monday.

The weather department predicted thundershowers over Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Barabanki, Mainpuri, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Jalaun, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts and adjoining areas.

The monsoon trough is slight to the north of its normal position and remain active with three embedded cyclonic circulations over Haryana and adjoining northwest UP, over central parts of south UP and adjoining parts of north Madhya Pradesh and over north Odisha and neighbourhood, Met officials said.

The weakening of cross-equatorial flow has caused a reduction in rainfall activity over peninsular India and parts of west India and is likely to remain subdued during the next four to five days.