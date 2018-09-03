Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh rains: Death toll rises to 28, fresh alert of heavy rains in next 24 hours

Indian Air Force personnel on Sunday rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts of the state following heavy showers.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rains

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: With weather office issuing a fresh alert of heavy rain during the next 24 hours in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the recent spurt of rains and flood like situation in the state has gone up to 28 on Monday.

Officials sources here said that 9 more deaths were reported last night including 3 in Farrukhabad, 2 in Barabanki and 4 in Faizabad districts in house collapse and other rain-related incidents.

On Sunday, the total deaths was 19 in the rain related incidents in the state.

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on Sunday rescued 14 people stranded in Lalitpur and Jhansi districts of the state following the heavy showers, officials said.

IAF Choppers rescued six people who were marooned in a village under Telbehat tehsil of Lalitpur district.

The area got marooned due to heavy downpour.

The MI 17 Air Force rescue helicopters were sent from Gwalior who carried out the rescue work.

Highest deaths have been reported from Shahajahanpur where six people died of lightening on Saturday.

In neighboring district of Sitapur four more died in the incidents of house collapse.

Two people died each in Auraiyya and Amethi, two died in Bahraich, one person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli and Unnao," the official said.

Officials said that the government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The state government has directed District officials of affected-areas to immediately provide necessary monetary help in cases of house collapse or any other eventuality.

Directions were also issued for taking necessary steps to ensure proper treatment of the injured and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in relief works.

Meanwhile, Met officials have predicted more rains in next 24 hours.

"Area of low air pressure exists over eastern Uttar Pradesh and is moving northwardly. Similar pressure areas exist over Bay of Bengal. Under these circumstances heavy rains are expected in next couple of days," the Met official said here on Monday.

The weather department predicted thundershowers over Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Barabanki, Mainpuri, Balrampur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Jalaun, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts and adjoining areas.

The monsoon trough is slight to the north of its normal position and remain active with three embedded cyclonic circulations over Haryana and adjoining northwest UP, over central parts of south UP and adjoining parts of north Madhya Pradesh and over north Odisha and neighbourhood, Met officials said.

The weakening of cross-equatorial flow has caused a reduction in rainfall activity over peninsular India and parts of west India and is likely to remain subdued during the next four to five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh rains Uttar Pradesh floods monsoon rains met department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India