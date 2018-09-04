Home Nation

Actor Mohanlal meets PM Narendra Modi

Popular actor Mohan Lal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the social work his organisation is carrying out.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohanlal meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Popular actor Mohanlal on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the social work his organisation is carrying out.

The prime minister said it was wonderful meeting the actor Monday.

Twitter took seconds to troll the meeting between the two.

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt tweeted: 

"Modi: Such an honour to meet you
Mohanlal: My pleasure, Modi ji

Modi: Your humility is so endearing
Mohanlal: You're so kind

Modi: No, seriously. You're the Father of the Nation and still you took time out to meet me
Mohanlal: No, no Modi ji, that was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi" 

Another Twitter user has tweeted that " In the picture, one is a magical actor who has amazed 1.25 billion people of his country with his mesmerizing method acting and he remains unchallengably good at it. The other one is Mohanlal."

"His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring," Modi had tweeted Tuesday.

Sharing details of his meeting with the prime minister, the actor said on his Facebook page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation and its multi-faceted social initiatives.

"He has assured all support and offered to participate in the 'global Malayalee round table' that can formulate futuristic solutions for a new Kerala," he wrote.

He said the Prime Minister's Office also appreciated the organisation's vision to set up a cancer care centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged.

A report by Deccan Herald had stated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants to field Mohanlal from a Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the report, Mohanlal's meeting with PM Modi was part of an exercise to build a political image for the actor and has strengthened the speculation of the actor leaning towards the saffron party.

Mohanlal has also met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayi before the latter left for the US for medical treatment.

The 'Odiyan' actor has not yet said yes to be a candidate for any party.

(with online desk inputs)

