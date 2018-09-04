Home Nation

After HC questions Maharashtra cops' press meet, Congress asks CM Fadnavis to act against senior cops

Published: 04th September 2018

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Monday demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis act against senior police officials after the Bombay High Court questioned them for holding a press conference in connection with the recent arrests of Left-wing activists.

State Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh had addressed the media on the case last Friday and read out letters allegedly exchanged between the activists.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Mridula Bhatkar Monday questioned how the police could read out such documents which may be used as evidence in the case.

"How can the police do this? The matter is sub judice. The Supreme Court is seized of the matter. In such cases, revealing information pertaining to the case is wrong," Justice Bhatkar said.

"The chief minister should act against them, now that the High Court has censured the police. The police tried to pressurise the court even before they produced evidences before it," Vikhe-Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, claimed.

"My observations, in a way, have been confirmed by the court. The chief minister should take action against these officials now or it will be obvious that the press conference was at his (Fadnavis) behest," he said.

Vikhe-Patil had Saturday objected to ADG Singh's press briefing and asked the if the officer was a "spokesperson" of the Maharashtra government.

