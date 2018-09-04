Home Nation

Another MBA graduate joins militancy in Jammu and Kashmir; Four hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir

Another man, Haroon Abbas Wani with an MBA degree from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Kashmir

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In the wake of killing of four policemen and abduction of family members of at least 11 cops by terrorists last week, the Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday removed the Intelligence chief of the J&K Police and appointed a new head.

Abdul Gani Mir was transferred and posted as the Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), while Dr B Srinivas was appointed as the new Intelligence chief.

Mir was appointed by PDP-BJP coalition government on October 2, 2016 following the unrest over killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter. During his tenure, top militant commanders were killed in "Operation All Out."

However, this year saw 36 policemen being martyred in militant attacks and last week, terrorists opened a new front by abducting the family members of 11 policemen and officers serving in volatile Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

Another MBA joins terrorist ranks: Meanwhile, another man, Haroon Abbas Wani with an MBA degree from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Haroon, who hails from Doda region, was working with a pharmacy company. His picture with an assault rifle has gone viral on social media. He has been given the code name of Moin-ul-Islam.

His mother Shamima Begum has made a passionate appeal to him to return home.

"I am suffering from multiple ailments. How can we survive in your absence. You should return home and join us back," she appealed.

Haroon, who belongs to an educated family, is the second youth from Doda region to join militancy this year.

LeT ultras attack CRPF patrol party: Three security men and a civilian were injured on Tuesday when terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba attacked a CRPF patrol party with a grenade in Sopore.

The security men fired some rounds in the air and laid siege to track the militants, but no arrests were reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Militant

