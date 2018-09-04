Home Nation

Bihar cops say crime rate fell by 22.23 per cent in a year, but Union minister Upendra Kushwaha disagrees

His statements were pooh-poohed by the ruling JD(U) and BJP leaders, who maintained that the government is doing its best.

Published: 04th September 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

crime_handcuff

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Even as Bihar police claimed that the rate of crime in the state has fallen by 22.23 per cent between August 2017 and August 2018, the ruling NDA's ally and Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday questioned the government on the rising crime and lawlessness.

Asking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U) to focus on improving law and order in the state, Kushwaha said criminals seem to have no fear of police in Bihar. His statements were pooh-poohed by the ruling JD(U) and BJP leaders, who maintained that the government is doing its best to contain crime and bring criminals to justice.

"Frequent murders executed by criminals in recent months have become a massive challenge for the state administration. The chief minister should ensure that law and order in the state improves," said Kushwaha, the Union minister of state for education, who is the national president of NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), after visiting the family of an RLSP leader who was shot dead in Vaishali district.

A review meeting on the state's worsening law and order situation slated to be held by Nitish Kumar on Tuesday had to be postponed as he fell ill. The last time Kumar had chaired such a meeting was in January. But Bihar ADGP (headquarters) SK Singhal presented data showing that ten out of 13 categories of cognizable offences had registered a "significant decline" between August 2017 and August 2018.

He also said that police have achieved greater success in ensuring convictions of criminals during this period."While dacoities declined by 58.62 per cent, incidents of abduction for ransom have fallen by 40 per cent.

Similarly, loot and burglary incidents have decreased by 17.48 per cent and 9.64 per cent respectively. Severe rioting incidents registered a 37.5 per cent decline," said Singhal. However, murder rate rose by 1.43 per cent during the period.The Opposition RJD leader Subodh Rai said frequent incidents of serious crimes in recent months "does not inspire faith" in the data presented by the cops. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha Nitish Kumar Bihar crime rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age