BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh apologises for son's threat to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Uma Devi clarified that the BJP had nothing to do with her son's remark, and personally escorted Princedeep Khatik to the police station.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)

By ANI

DAMOH (MADHYA PRADESH): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Uma Devi Khatik apologised after her son, Princedeep Khatik, threatened to shoot Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Furthermore, Uma Devi clarified that the BJP had nothing to do with her son's remark, and personally escorted Princedeep to the police station.

"This is no way to behave. He (Princedeep) will have to go to jail. I myself brought him to the police station. My party has nothing to do with this," she said.

Princedeep, in a Facebook post on Monday, had threatened to shoot Scindia if he entered Hatta town in Madhya Pradesh.

"Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will," the post read.

The remark against Scindia came ahead of his public rally in Hatta town of Damoh district on September 5.

Following the post, Scindia, while speaking to ANI, said that the real face of the BJP had been exposed with this threat.

He also claimed that the main objective of the BJP and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was to demolish the Congress at any cost.

