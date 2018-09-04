Home Nation

Election Commission notice for BJP advertisement showing woman in cop attire praising party

The Congress, which filed a complaint in this regard, alleged that showing a person in a police uniform praising the government was in violation of laid down rules.

Election Commission of India

PTI

BHOPAL: The Election Commission has issued a notice to the BJP over its social media advertisement showing a woman in a police uniform extolling the party's achievements.

"We have sent notice to the BJP seeking its reply on the complaint of the Congress regarding an advertisement," Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao told reporters.

Speaking on the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state, Rao said that the date for submitting objections on their second special revision had been extended to September 7 from August 31.

He added that the publication of the final voters list would be done on September 27.

Rao also informed that 11-12 Information Technology applications would be used to conduct the Assembly polls smoothly.

Besides MP, state polls are also due this year in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

