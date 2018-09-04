Five arrested for Kashmiri minor's gang rape, murder

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Five people, including the stepmother, were arrested on Tuesday for the gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in a horrific crime stemming from jealousy.

Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Imtiyaz Hussain told reporters that the woman and four youths have been arrested for the gang rape and murder of the girl whose body was found in the forests of Uri tehsil two days back.

Giving details of the crime, he said the victim's father, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, complained that his daughter was missing and he feared she may have been abducted.

During investigation, police found that the girl's father had two wives and that the victim was the daughter of a woman from Jharkhand.

His first wife, Fahmeeda, would mostly work outside the house while the other would mostly stay at home to cook food.

On September 2, the body of the missing girl was found in a decomposed form, about one kilometre from the family home.

Investigation revealed that Fahmeeda had been nourishing a long-standing grudge against the non-local wife of her husband and her children as she felt that her husband was more affectionate towards his second wife Khushboo.

The deceased daughter was the dearest of ll children to the father.

Fahmeeda hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her step daughter.

On the fateful day, she took her to the nearby jungle and committed the crime along with four young men: her son Sahil, 14, and his friends Kaiser Ahmad, 19, Aadil Ahmad, 14, and Naseer Ahmad Khan, 28.