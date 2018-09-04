Home Nation

Five arrested for Kashmiri minor's gang rape, murder

During investigation, police found that the girl's father had two wives and that the victim was the daughter of a woman from Jharkhand.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Five people, including the stepmother, were arrested on Tuesday for the gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in a horrific crime stemming from jealousy.

Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Imtiyaz Hussain told reporters that the woman and four youths have been arrested for the gang rape and murder of the girl whose body was found in the forests of Uri tehsil two days back.

Giving details of the crime, he said the victim's father, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, complained that his daughter was missing and he feared she may have been abducted.

During investigation, police found that the girl's father had two wives and that the victim was the daughter of a woman from Jharkhand.

His first wife, Fahmeeda, would mostly work outside the house while the other would mostly stay at home to cook food.

On September 2, the body of the missing girl was found in a decomposed form, about one kilometre from the family home.

Investigation revealed that Fahmeeda had been nourishing a long-standing grudge against the non-local wife of her husband and her children as she felt that her husband was more affectionate towards his second wife Khushboo.

The deceased daughter was the dearest of ll children to the father.

Fahmeeda hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her step daughter.

On the fateful day, she took her to the nearby jungle and committed the crime along with four young men: her son Sahil, 14, and his friends Kaiser Ahmad, 19, Aadil Ahmad, 14, and Naseer Ahmad Khan, 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmiri minor gangrape Kashmiri minor gangrape case Kashmiri minor murder case Kashmiri minor murder J&K gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age