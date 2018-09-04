Home Nation

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to get shifted to RIMS Paying Ward

According to Doctor Umesh Prasad, under whose supervision Lalu Prasad Yadav is being treated in RIMS, his prostate and sugar level are on the higher level.

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, presently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, wants to be shifted to the newly constructed paying ward citing reasons that he is not able to walk in the cardiac ward of super specialty wing due to which his blood sugar level is getting increased. Meanwhile, Doctors treating the RJD Chief have expressed concerned about the infection developed after being operated for fistula a few months back. 

"An application from the RJD Chief has been received which has been forwarded to the Jail Authorities seeking their opinion in this regard. If they allow us to do so we will shift him accordingly as per the jail manual," said RIMS Director RK Srivastva. The application has been given in the wake of increased blood sugar level as he has not been able to walk in the cardiac ward because people keep on moving here and there in the corridor, he added.

"Though, prostate and sugar levels are still on the higher side, we are more concerned about the infection he has been suffering after being operated at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai," said the Doctor. May be, because he was discharged early after being operated by the doctors in Asian Heart Institute or there is some other reasons that has to be found out once we get all the reports, he added.

"Once we collect all test reports, we will discuss it with the doctors of Asian Heart Institute why the infection is not deteriorating," said Doctor Prasad. Referring to the medical review of RJD Chief, the Doctor said that any decision in this regard would be taken only after he obtains all the test reports.   

Yadav, out on provisional bail since May 11 on medical grounds, surrendered before a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on Thursday following directions of Jharkhand High Court to surrender by August 30. 

Before granted provisional bail, Prasad was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 last year after a Special CBI Court convicted and sentenced him for three-and-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case RC64A/96. Subsequently, he was sentenced in three other cases related to the fodder scam.

