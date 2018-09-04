Home Nation

I-T case: Madras High Court reserves order on pleas by Chidambaram's family members

A division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved its order after recording the submission made by senior advocate Gopal Subramanium on behalf of the petitioners.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved its order Monday on the appeals moved by former Union minister P Chidambaram's wife, son and daughter-in-law, challenging the prosecution initiated against them by the Income Tax Department under the Black Money Act.

A division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved its order after recording the submission made by senior advocate Gopal Subramanium on behalf of the petitioners.

On August 31, the bench dispensed with the appearance of Chidambaram's wife Nalini, his son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi before the special court for economic offences cases in Egmore till September 14.

The issue pertains to alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets and bank accounts held by the trio.

According to the I-T department, the three had failed to disclose a property they jointly own in Cambridge in the UK, worth Rs 5.

37 crore, which amounted to an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

The department has also alleged that Karti Chidambaram had failed to disclose an overseas bank account he holds with Metro Bank in the UK and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, USA.

He had also "failed" to disclose investments made by Chess Global Advisory, a company co-owned by him, which amounts to an offence under the Black Money Act, the department has said in its complaint filed in the special court in May this year.

Assailing the prosecution, the three approached the high court.

As a single judge bench refused any relief, they moved an appeal.

On June 27, the first bench headed by the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee reserved its order on the appeal.

However, as Justice Banerjee was later elevated to the Supreme Court, orders could not be pronounced.

The appeal was then referred to the bench headed by Justice Manikumar for fresh hearing.

During the hearing by Justice Banerjee, counsel for the appellants had contended that prima facie no offence can be made out against them under the Black Money Act.

The act deals with undisclosed income raised from foreign assets.

But in the present case, all the relevant information had been disclosed by the petitioners in their returns filed under the Income Tax Act, the counsel had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P Chidambaram Income Tax Case Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The final Test will be played at the Oval from September 7 which will be the last time we will see English opener Alastair Cook in whites. (Photo | AP)
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India