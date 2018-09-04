IAF MiG 27 aircraft crashes near Deoria village in Jodhpur, pilot safe

Home Nation

An Indian Air Force MiG 27 aircraft crashed near Rajasthan's Jodhpur today morning.

A visual of the IAF MiG 27 aircraft that crashed today near Jodhpur's Deoria village. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

An Indian Air Force MiG 27 aircraft crashed near Rajasthan's Jodhpur today morning during a routine mission. According to TV reports, army personnel have rushed to the spot.

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, announced the Indian Air Force.

The pilot is safe, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

On July 18 of this year, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed at Patta Jatian village of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh killing the pilot who had featured in a promotional video sharing his love and passion for the aircraft.  The ageing MiG 21 aircrafts have been dubbed flying coffins after a spurt in crashes. 

(With inputs from agencies)

