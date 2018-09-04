In letter to Centre, CJI Dipak Misra recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi as successor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just less than 19 working days left for the outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who retires on October 2, he has officially sent a letter to the Government on Tuesday recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure which governs the appointment of the higher judiciary members, "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office." Justice Ranjan Gogoi is the senior-most judge of the apex court after the CJI.

If the recommendation is cleared by the Central government, Justice Gogoi will be administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 3.

CJI Misra is retiring on October 2, but as the day is a national holiday on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, October 1 will be his last working day.

Speculations over Gogoi's appointment as the next CJI emerged following an unprecedented press conference by four senior-most judges in January this year when they had criticised Justice Misra over various issues, especially the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches. Justices J Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph were among those who addressed the press conference, perhaps a first in the history of Indian judiciary.

Last week, Union Law Ministry had written to the CJI Misra requesting him to recommend the name of his successor.

Justice Gogoi is from Assam, and he headed the special bench that is monitoring the updation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify citizens and weed out illegally settled foreigners.

Born in 1954, Justice Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978. He was subsequently appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

Later transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 2010, he went on to become the Chief Justice of the same court in February 2011. He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in April 2012.