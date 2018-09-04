Inter-state firearms racket busted, two held

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Joint operation by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh police have led to an alleged inter-state racket which re-assembled discarded and disused AK-47 rifles into functional assault rifles which were subsequently supplied to shady and criminal elements in Bihar.

Two men, including a Munger (Bihar) based gunrunner Imran Alam (42) and Purshottam Lal, a 54-year-old retired armourer of Indian Army residing in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested in prolonged operation by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh police since August 29.

While Imran (who was arrested in 2000 also by cops in Jamalpur town of Bihar) was arrested by Bihar police from Munger railway station on August 29, Purshottam was arrested from Mangawan area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday-Monday intervening night.

Investigations based on questioning of the duo have revealed that Purshottam who retired as Nayab Armourer in Indian Army in 2008, used his contacts in the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur (MP) to source discarded/disused assault rifles sent there by the Army, paramilitary forces and police force for smelting.

Once these discarded assault rifles were sourced, the retired army man re-assembled them into functional AK-47 rifles, which were then supplied to gunrunner Imran in Bihar to be subsequently supplied to shady and criminal elements in Bihar, sources privy to ongoing investigations told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

Ongoing probe has revealed that since 2012, Purshottam, after sourcing the discarded weapons from the contacts in Ordnance Factory had re-assembled them into over 70 functional AK-47 rifles and supplied it to Imran in Bihar, which were subsequently sold to shady elements for prices ranging up to Rs 5 lakh each rifle.

Purshottam, who is presently in MP police custody, is being grilled by cops to dig deeper into the racket, whose busting is bound to raise the alarm bells of the country's defence and national security establishment. Ongoing probe assumes more significance as its progress is likely to expose Purshottam's contacts in the Ordnance Factory who had helped him source the discarded assault rifles since 2012. During his tenure as armourer, Purshottam has been posted in strategic locations, including Nasik and Jabalpur.

If key sources in MP police are to be believed then the case Bihar police have informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) about the entire matter. While confirming the development, MP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Sanjeev Shami in Bhopal, denied divulging details about the matter, as it pertained to national security.

The racket came to the fore on August 29 with the arrest of Imran Alam, a resident of Munger district of Bihar. As many as three AK-47 rifles, 30 magazines, and weapon parts were seized from him. His interrogation revealed that the consignment had to be handed over to another gunrunner in Bihar, who had been assigned the task to supply it the end customer who had already paid Rs 15 lakh for it.

The seized weapons, magazines and spare parts were to be supplied for use in Bihar.Its now being ascertained whether these automatic assault rifles were meant only for organized criminals in Bihar or Maoists and terrorists also.