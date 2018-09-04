Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das invites China to farm and food summit

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday invited Chinese companies to participate in the Global Agriculture and Food Summit due in November this year.

The Chief Minister, who is currently touring China, met Song Tao, Minister of International Liaison Department of Communist Party of China.

A press statement issued in Ranchi said Das invited Song as well as Chinese companies to participate in Global Agriculture and Food Summit due in the state on November 29-30.

During meeting with Raghubar Das, Song said the combined population of India and China was 2.56 billion, which is one-third of the world.

"If both countries work together, they can have a larger share of the world trade. There is natural relationship between both the countries," the statement said quoting Song.

The Chinese leader appreciated Jharkhand's ranking in 'ease of doing business'. He also appreciated the business environment prevailing in the state, the statement added.