Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das invites China to farm and food summit

A press statement issued in Ranchi said Raghubar Das invited Song as well as Chinese companies to participate in Global Agriculture and Food Summit.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday invited Chinese companies to participate in the Global Agriculture and Food Summit due in November this year.

The Chief Minister, who is currently touring China, met Song Tao, Minister of International Liaison Department of Communist Party of China.

A press statement issued in Ranchi said Das invited Song as well as Chinese companies to participate in Global Agriculture and Food Summit due in the state on November 29-30.

During meeting with Raghubar Das, Song said the combined population of India and China was 2.56 billion, which is one-third of the world.

"If both countries work together, they can have a larger share of the world trade. There is natural relationship between both the countries," the statement said quoting Song.

The Chinese leader appreciated Jharkhand's ranking in 'ease of doing business'. He also appreciated the business environment prevailing in the state, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raghubar Das Jharkhand Global Food Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age