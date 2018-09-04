Madhya Pradesh gears up for September 6 'bandh' against SC/ST Act amendments

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police have stepped up security across the state ahead of the September 6 Bharat Bandh to protest passing of the Bill by Parliament to amend the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A state-wide alert has been sounded by the police in the wake of ongoing protests across the state by people belonging to General and OBC categories.

Additional forces deployed in all 51 districts in the state for Krishna Janmashthami have been asked to stay back to deal with any law and order problem on the day of Bharat Bandh.

All district police chiefs have been alerted and additional focus is being maintained in districts of Gwalior-Chambal region which witnessed caste violence during the Bharat Bandh called by pro-Dalit outfits on April 2. Guns licenses have been suspended in Gwalior, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been clamped in Shivpuri district of the same region.

The police will also be on its toes particularly in districts of the Ujjain division, including Mandsaur and Neemuch from where the protest against the amended SC/ST Atrocities Act started a few days ago, IG (Intelligence) of MP Police Makrand Deouskar said.

Special attention will also be on Rewa divisions districts, including Satna where the protestors demonstrated before Congress leader and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday. The protestors handed over a memorandum of demands of their cause to Singh.

Around 30-35 outfits have given the September 6 Bharat Bandh call which till now will remain focused on closure of commercial establishments. Outfits that are backing the Bandh have held meetings, particularly with traders in most of the districts, except the tribal-dominated districts.

“All district police chiefs have also been asked to hold talks with the protesting outfits for ensuring that the Bandh on September 6 remains peaceful,” added Deouskar.

Massive rally in Gwalior as precursor of Bharat Bandh

A massive rally was held in Phoolbag area of Gwalior town on Tuesday by the upper caste and OBC outfits in support of the September 6 Bandh. The rally and demonstration was spearheaded by Mathura-based Bhagwat Katha orator Deokinandan Thakur, who announced that the protesting outfits have set a two month deadline for the government to revoke the amended SC/ST law.