Manipur students' union demand arrest of NSCN-IM cadres

AMSU demanded the arrest of four cadres of the insurgent group NSCN-IM for beating up some AMSU members and singers.

Published: 04th September 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

IMPHAL: The All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) on Tuesday demanded the arrest of four cadres of the insurgent group NSCN-IM for beating up some AMSU members and singers.

The incident took place near Nungba in Tamenglong district of Manipur along the NH-37 when some members of the students' union and singers were returning to Imphal after attending a function in Assam.

"The four persons, who identified themselves as cadres of NSCN-IM, intercepted the bus in which the students and singers were travelling," AMSU President Manjit Sarangthem said.

"The insurgents told the students that they cannot pass through the Naga areas with the Manipuri flag fluttering. This triggered a heated exchange of words between the two groups. Later, the students and singers were beaten up," he said.

Sarangthem said the culprits should be arrested within 72 hours failing which the AMSU will launch an agitation. The matter will be placed before the North Eastern Students' Organisation.

He also wondered how the members of the insurgent groups are openly roaming along the national highway to extort illegal taxes.

The ceasefire between the Central government and the NSCN-IM does not extend to Manipur.

