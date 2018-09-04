Home Nation

Outrage over attendance diktat by Vasundhara Raje for Teachers Day event

The opposition has attacked the government over the controversial order and accused it of holding another grand show at the expanse of the public for electoral gains.

Published: 04th September 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:Just a few months before elections in Rajasthan, the Vasundhara Raje government is embroiled in a fresh controversy, now over a Teachers Felicitation Program of one teacher each from the state’s 33 districts on September 5.

A government order has allegedly made it mandatory for all school teachers to attend this felicitation program that will be presided over by the Chief Minister herself. The order states that the salaries of those teachers would be cut who fail to attend the grand show.

The opposition has attacked the government over the controversial order and accused it of holding another grand show at the expanse of the public for electoral gains.

The Education Department that is organising the function in Jaipur, has made it compulsory for all teachers who got their jobs after December 13, 2013, the day when Raje took over as chief minister of Rajasthan, to attend this program. Around 50,000 teachers are expected to attend the event.

Bharat Vahini Party state president and former senior BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari has attacked the BJP government for insulting teachers and politicizing the Teachers Day celebration.”By holding an event like this, the government is insulting teachers and maligning the education system. Teachers are not beneficiaries of any government schemes, they have got their jobs on the basis of merit.  If government considers a teacher as a beneficiary, then the chief secretary is also a beneficiary”, he said.

Tiwari says the celebration is a scam. “Around Rs 44 crore will be spent on this mega event. With no provision in the state budget for such a Teachers Day event, this is an extra expenditure,” he said.

“Also, those who skip it, will be punished.  Involving teachers in any such activity violates the RTE Act 2010  which allows the government to engage teachers only in activities like elections, Census and disaster management.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Teachers Felicitation Program Teachers day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India