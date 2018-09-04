Home Nation

PMLA court seeks Vijay Mallya's reply to Enforcement Directorate's fugitive offender plea

The ED has charged Mallya under the new law in connection with a Rs 9,000 crore alleged bank fraud case and has sought immediate confiscation of assets worth about Rs 12,500 crore belonging to him.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File/AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court on Monday gave Vijay Mallya three weeks time to reply to an ED plea seeking that he be declared a fugitive under the newly-introduced Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Special PMLA judge M S Azmi directed the beleaguered liquor baron, through his counsel, to file his reply on September 24 in response to the application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has charged Mallya under the new law in connection with a Rs 9,000 crore alleged bank fraud case and has sought immediate confiscation of assets worth about Rs 12,500 crore belonging to him.

The PMLA court had, earlier, issued non-bailable warrants against the businessman in two cases filed by the ED.

According to the new law, a fugitive economic offender is any individual against whom warrants for arrest is issued for his involvement in select economic offences involving an amount of at least Rs 100 crore or more and has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 got the nod from the President in August this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Fugitive Economic Offenders Act Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The final Test will be played at the Oval from September 7 which will be the last time we will see English opener Alastair Cook in whites. (Photo | AP)
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India