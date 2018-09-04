Home Nation

Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha meet Hardik Patel on 11th day of his fast, extend support

Patel had launched his strike in Ahmedabad on August 25 demanding reservations for the Patidar community under OBC category and also the waiver of farmer loans.

Published: 04th September 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel interact with media in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel interact with media in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Patidar leader Hardik Patel's indefinite fast got a shot in the arm on its eleventh day on Tuesday after BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha visited him and announced support to his cause.

Patel had launched his strike in Ahmedabad on August 25 demanding reservations for the Patidar community under OBC category and also the waiver of farmer loans. The Gujarat government had initially refused permission to the Patidar leader for his strike.

On Sunday, Patel made a will in which he made his parents Bharat and Usha Patel his heirs. In his will, he said he would like to give 70 per cent of the income from his yet-to-be-published book to the families of the 14 youth who died during the Patidar agitation in 2015 while the remaining would go to his parents and his sister.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Tuesday said that the move was politically motivated one with the Congress' support. Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said, "Patidar quota agitation is a political stir backed by the Congress. Ever since the agitation started three years back, we suspected that the Congress was behind it. Now, our suspicion has come true." He also urged Hardik to allow doctors to see him and asserted that the government was open for talks.

Apart from Singh and Sinha, a host of Congress, AAP, Trinamool, NCP and RJD leaders have met Patel and expressed their support to the agitation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardik Patel Patidar quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age