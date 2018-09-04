Home Nation

Social activist Anna Hazare to sit on hunger strike from October 2; seeks pension for farmers

Hazare has also sought that each farmer in the country get Rs 5,000 pension per month, an aide of the social activist said.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)

By PTI

RALEGAN SIDDHI (MAHARASHTRA): Social activist Anna Hazare will sit on a hunger strike here from October 2 over issues like appointment of Lokpal and welfare measures for the agrarian sector, including Rs 5,000 monthly pension for farmers.

According to a statement here on Monday, Hazare also sought implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations to alleviate the plight of farmers, who have been facing serious economic crisis for the last few years.

The government has not acted on these demands despite repeated requests, it said.

Hazare has also sought that each farmer in the country get Rs 5,000 pension per month, an aide of the social activist said.

The 80-year-old anti-graft activist will launch the protest at his native village, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hazare sat on a hunger strike in Delhi in March this year raising the demands but had called it off after assurance from the government that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

He had then warned the government about launching the agitation again within six months if his demands go unattended.

"The demand of appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta for ensuring speedy justice to people combating corruption and assuring transparency in governance and another demand for implementing the (Swaminathan) Commission report have not been fulfilled despite repeated requests to the government," the statement said.

"As a result, Hazare is firm on launching his protest in Ralegan Siddhi," it said.

After the activist's protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had acted as an emissary of the Centre and had said that the NDA government had taken "positive decisions" in response to the demands.

The Swaminathan Commission was formed in 2004 to identify and suggest solutions to problems farmers in the country face.

It submitted five reports between December 2004 and October 2006, suggesting various steps to improve the agrarian situation.

Hazare, who has been the face of the Lokpal movement, had first gone on a 12-day hunger strike in 2011 over the Lokpal issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna Hazare Hunger Strike Lokpal Farmer Pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India