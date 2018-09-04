Home Nation

Surveyors' vacancies will be filled on priority basis: DoPT

The statement quoted Jitendra Singh  as saying that it is a priority for the DoPT to ensure timely promotion of officers and redress their issues to avoid unnecessary delays in promotions.

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday assured that the recruitment process to fill up 125 vacancies of Superintending Surveyors in the Department of Science and Technology will be expedited.

The assurance from the Minister, in charge of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), came when a delegation of Group 'B' officers of the Survey of India presented him a memorandum on the alleged delay in the promotion of Officer Surveyors.

The delegation told the Minister that about 200 Officer Surveyors had completed eight-year eligibility criterion but they were still awaiting promotion for 12-15 years despite vacancies of 125 Superintending Surveyors out of sanctioned 160 posts (90 civil and 70 defence) as per the Survey of India Group 'A' Service Rules, 1989, a DoPT statement said.

The statement quoted Singh as saying that "it is a priority for the DoPT to ensure timely promotion of officers and redress their issues to avoid unnecessary delays in promotions".

