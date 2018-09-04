Home Nation

Three arrested for raping teenager in moving car in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar

The girl was on her way to relieve herself outside Roshanpur village in the district on August 27 when three men abducted and raped her in the car.

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NOIDA: One more person was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a class 9 girl in a moving car in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.

They later dumped her near the village, according to the police.

Two accused were held the same day, they said, adding 19-year-old Monu, the third person involved in the crime, was arrested Tuesday.

"On a tip-off, Monu was held from his house in Astauli village of Dankaur area this morning. He was absconding since the day of the crime," Station House Officer (SHO) at Dankaur Police Station Farmood Ali Pundir told reporters here.

He was driving the hatchback in which his friends and main accused Ajay Singh Gujjar and Surendra Singh Gujjar raped the minor, Pundir said.

Ajay and Surendra have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 367 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape).

Monu has not been charged for rape but for his complicity in the crime, he said.

They have also been charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The car used in the crime belonged to Monu's father, the SHO said, adding it was seized.

Monu has been remanded in judicial custody, he said.

Child Sexual Abuse child rape Noida

