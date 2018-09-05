Home Nation

Activists arrested not for dissenting views but evidence links them with Maoists, Maharashtra police to SC

The apex court while ordering the house arrest of the five activists on August 29 till tomorrow had categorically said that dissent is the safety valve of democracy.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Activists Arrest

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. (File | Agencies)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five rights activists were not arrested for their dissenting views but due to the cogent evidence linking them with the banned CPI(Maoist), Maharashtra government claimed in the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The counter affidavit, filed by the Maharashtra police on a plea of historian Romila Thapar and others challenging the arrest of these activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, alleged that they were planning to carry out violence in the country and ambush the security forces.

The state police said there was sufficient evidence to "dispel" the claim that they were arrested for their dissenting views.

It also questioned the locus of the petitioners, Thapar and economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devika Jain, sociologist Satish Deshpande and legal expert Maja Daruwala, and said they were "strangers" to the investigation in the matter.

Maharashtra Police had on August 28 raided the homes of the prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links, sparking a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders.

While prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira from Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj from Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha was arrested from Delhi.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year, which had later triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon village.

The apex court had on August 29 directed to keep them under house arrest at their homes till tomorrow.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear the matter tomorrow.

