Army steadfast behind all officers who have conducted operations in J-K, Northeast: Bipin Rawat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The armed forces and the Defence Ministry are steadfastly behind all officers who have conducted operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said Tuesday.

His comments come in the backdrop of nearly 700 Army officers and soldiers approaching the Supreme Court against the alleged dilution of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, also known as AFSPA.

Sources said if the officials lose the case, it will be a major embarrassment.

They said the Army chief, during an interaction with officers last week, had disapproved of the Army personnel approaching the apex court.

When asked about this, Rawat declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice.

"This case is sub-judice and I would not like to speak on that," he told reporters in response to a question.

"The armed forces and the government, the Defence Ministry and everybody are steadfast behind all the officers who have conducted operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast or anywhere we are countering terrorism or insurgency," he said.

Rawat said the Army will support them in whatever way it can.