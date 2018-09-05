Assam NRC: SC chooses 10 documents for enrolment, seeks Centre's response

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday chose 10 identity proof documents from a list of 15 to be accepted as a valid claim of people left out of the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) and sought the views of the Centre and other stakeholders on the issue.

The bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman picked up the 10 documents from the list suggested by the Assam State co-ordinator of NRC Prateek Hajela for dealing with the claims of about 40 lakh people, left out of the NRC, for their inclusion in the list.

The bench refused to give Attorney General K.K. Venugopal a copy of the report submitted by the Hajela to the Court in a sealed cover.

As the Attorney General repeatedly urged the Court to give the government a copy of the report carrying 15 suggested documents, Justice Gogoi said: "The Attorney General has sought the report of the State co-ordinator of NRC... At this stage we are of the view that what we have indicated in our order is sufficient."

Seeking the response of the Centre and other stakeholders to the suggestion for relying on 10 documents, the court fixed September 19 for next hearing.