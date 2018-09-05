Home Nation

Assam NRC: Supreme Court chooses 10 documents for enrolment, seeks Centre's response

Hajela earlier submitted the report for dealing with the claims of about 40 lakh people, left out of the NRC, for their inclusion in the list.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Assam-NRC

People wait in a queue to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Assam. (File | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till further orders the commencement of the process of receiving claims and objections with regard to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton F Nariman examined a report submitted by state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and agreed to the suggestion that any 10 of the 15 documents originally mentioned in List A of the claim form could be submitted to prove citizenship claim.

Hajela earlier submitted the report for dealing with the claims of about 40 lakh people, left out of the NRC, for their inclusion in the list.

The Bench asked the Centre and other stakeholders to file their response to Haleja’s suggestion in two weeks and fixed the next hearing for September 19.

However, the bench refused to give a copy of the report to Attorney General K. K. Venugopal who, appearing for the Centre, insisted that “the government is extremely interested” in knowing the report. “The government may be interested. We want to balance the interest of all the stakeholders,” the court told Venugopal.

“At this stage we are of the view that what we have indicated in our order is sufficient,” Justice Gogoi said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till further orders the commencement of the process of receiving claims and objections with regard to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton F Nariman examined a report submitted by state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and agreed to the suggestion that any 10 of the 15 documents originally mentioned in List A of the claim form could be submitted to prove citizenship claim.

Hajela earlier submitted the report for dealing with the claims of about 40 lakh people, left out of the NRC, for their inclusion in the list.

The Bench asked the Centre and other stakeholders to file their response to Haleja’s suggestion in two weeks and fixed the next hearing for September 19.

However, the bench refused to give a copy of the report to Attorney General K. K. Venugopal who, appearing for the Centre, insisted that “the government is extremely interested” in knowing the report. “The government may be interested. We want to balance the interest of all the stakeholders,” the court told Venugopal.

“At this stage we are of the view that what we have indicated in our order is sufficient,” Justice Gogoi said.

1) Land documents like registered sale deed upto March 24, 1971

2) Permanent residential certificate issued from outside the state Passport issued by the government of India

3) Passport issued by government of India

4) LIC policy

5) Any license/certificate issued by government

6) Document showing service/employment under government/PSU

7) Bank/Post office accounts of relevant period

8) Birth certificates issued by the competent authority

9) Educational certificate issued by board/universities

10) Records/processes pertaining to court provided they are part of a processing in a judicial or revenue court.

11) Extract of NRC, 1951

12) Extract/certified copy of electoral rolls

13) Refugee registration certificate

14) Ration cards used by competent authority

15) Citizenship certificate issued by competent authority

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam NRC Supreme Court Assam Assam NRC Draft Ranjan Gogoi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt