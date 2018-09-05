Assam NRC: Supreme Court chooses 10 documents for enrolment, seeks Centre's response

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till further orders the commencement of the process of receiving claims and objections with regard to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton F Nariman examined a report submitted by state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and agreed to the suggestion that any 10 of the 15 documents originally mentioned in List A of the claim form could be submitted to prove citizenship claim.

Hajela earlier submitted the report for dealing with the claims of about 40 lakh people, left out of the NRC, for their inclusion in the list.

The Bench asked the Centre and other stakeholders to file their response to Haleja’s suggestion in two weeks and fixed the next hearing for September 19.

However, the bench refused to give a copy of the report to Attorney General K. K. Venugopal who, appearing for the Centre, insisted that “the government is extremely interested” in knowing the report. “The government may be interested. We want to balance the interest of all the stakeholders,” the court told Venugopal.

“At this stage we are of the view that what we have indicated in our order is sufficient,” Justice Gogoi said.

1) Land documents like registered sale deed upto March 24, 1971

2) Permanent residential certificate issued from outside the state Passport issued by the government of India

3) Passport issued by government of India

4) LIC policy

5) Any license/certificate issued by government

6) Document showing service/employment under government/PSU

7) Bank/Post office accounts of relevant period

8) Birth certificates issued by the competent authority

9) Educational certificate issued by board/universities

10) Records/processes pertaining to court provided they are part of a processing in a judicial or revenue court.

11) Extract of NRC, 1951

12) Extract/certified copy of electoral rolls

13) Refugee registration certificate

14) Ration cards used by competent authority

15) Citizenship certificate issued by competent authority