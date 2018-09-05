CM Vasundhara Raje betrayed people of Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot​​

By PTI

BARMER: The Congress on Wednesday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of "betraying" the people of the state by not fulfilling the promises she made during the last Assembly polls.

PCC president Sachin Pilot said the people have made up their mind to vote against the BJP in the next Assembly polls.

"She did not take care of the people in four and a half years and now she is taking out yatra and misusing public money. The response to her yatra is poor and the public is showing no interest. The government has lost faith and trust of the people. They were betrayed," Pilot said.

Addressing 'Sankalp rally' in Pachpadra area here, he said large number of farmers committed suicide because the state government paid no attention to their issues.

AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot exuded confidence that the Congress will form next government in the state.

He said the residents of Marwar region have always supported the Congress.