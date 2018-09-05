Congress to perform 'Patthalgadi' against poor condition of NH33 in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: State Congress in Jharkhand will perform 'Patthalgadi' at four places against the horrible condition of NH 33 connecting to state capital Ranchi. State Congress president Ajoy Kumar has also dared Chief Minister Raghubar Das to impose sedition charges against him for re-tweeting the matter for which social activist Stan Swami and 19 others were booked for treason.

"We will also register protest by putting a stone plaque at Namkom, Chowka, Dimna and Ghatshila as done by the people in Khunti through 'Patthalgadi' and rename Ranchi-Jamshedpur National Highway as Raghubar 'Hadditor Path' (Bone Breaking Road)," said Kumar. He said that all prominent leaders and district presidents of Congress will also re-tweet the matters related to 'Patthalgadi' on social media for which social activists like Stan Swami were slapped with sedition charges and dared the state Government to arrest them.

"If the State Government really has courage, let it book all of us for treason," said Kumar. The BJP Governments all over the country have been trying to suppress the voice of poor and tribal community as there is not point charging the social activists for treachery, he added.

"I have gone through the posts made by them on social media seriously; there is nothing for which they could be booked for treason," said the State Congress President. He said that the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States like Meghalaya have been raising questions over targeting of minorities in Jharkhand, which itself explains the situation here.