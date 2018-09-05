Director of Central Leather Research Institute from Chennai, Ramasami joins IIT Ropar as adjunct faculty

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Secretary of Union Government in the Department of Science and Technology and presently Director of the Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai, a technologist-turned-scientist Dr T Ramasami Leather industry is on the threshold of a new path.

Long vilified as one of the most polluting, it may soon see an image makeover with adoption of new technologies and processes. IIT Ropar plans to develop new technologies and processes would help strike a balance between the need to promote tanning industry and at the same time protect the environment. Ramasami was the longest serving Secretary in the Central Government.

He has introduced several new programmes and mechanisms for R&D funding and many novel schemes. INSPIRE(Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research), which has emerged as the game changer in the attraction of talent to science, PURSE (Promotion Of University Research And Scientific Excellence) focused on Rejuvenation of Research in Indian Universities and establishment of Science and Engineering Research Board.

At present, the leather industry in the state is restricted to Jalandhar consisting of around 64 tanneries and 250 units engaged into manufacturing of shoes, bags, jackets, purses and belts. The units are dominated by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with the industry size estimated at Rs 1,000 crore.

Director, IIT Ropar, Prof SK Das said, " T.Ramasami is not only an icon but a Role-Model for many. He has been the former Chairman of BoG of IIT Ropar and a constant inspiration for us. It is matter of pride that he joins IIT Ropar as an Adjunct Professor and a torch bearer to bring Leather industry in Punjab. His support and help will go a long way in facilitating professional delivery of consultancy and research projects undertaken by the faculty in IIT Ropar for bringing synergy in Leather research."

He is an elected Fellow of Indian National Science Academy, Indian Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Sciences of India, Indian National Academy of Engineers and The World Academy of Sciences. Also he is currently a Member of ABEO, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Honorary Professor in IISER Mohali and Kolkata.