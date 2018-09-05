Eight booked under Gangsters Act in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 

By PTI

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration Tuesday said it has invoked the stringent Gangsters Act against eight persons for their alleged involvement in crimes here.

District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh, based on a recommendation report by Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, pressed charges under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against these persons, an official statement said.

The Act has been invoked against Asif and Shahzad, residents of Dadri, Rahul and Vipin from Bareilly, Deepanshu from Kanpur Dehat, Zubair from Meerut, Gulzar and Saadaan from Ghaziabad, it said.

Under Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of any property (movable or immovable) in possession of any person which has been acquired by a gangster as a result of the commission of an offence recognised by this Act.

"The district administration is committed to ensuring continuous strict action against people of criminal nature.

Therefore, similar action will be taken in future against the mafia and criminals under the Gangsters Act and the Gunda Act besides considering their expulsion from the district," Singh said.

The district administration has earlier also invoked the Gangsters Act against anti-social elements and even against people associated with property dealings and real estate firms who have cheated buyers.

The administration has stepped up action since the twin-building collapse in Greater Noida's Shahberi village in July in which nine persons, including a toddler and two women, were killed.