Home Nation

Farmers and labourers hold mega rally in Delhi; slam government for 'anti-people' policies

The protesters, holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans, marched from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament in Central Delhi.

Published: 05th September 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Workers and farmers raise slogans against the government as they march to Parliament Street in New Delhi. (EPS | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a clarion call for generating employment, better support price for farm produce, debt waiver for agricultural workers and universal social security, among other demands, thousands of workers, farmers and agricultural labourers marched from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street, forming a sea of red in the national capital on Wednesday.

The traffic in Central Delhi was thrown out of gear as workers and farmers from across the country, holding red flags and banners and wearing red caps, raised slogans against the policies of the BJP-led Central government as they marched.

The farmers and workers had gathered in Delhi to take part in the ‘Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally’, organised jointly by the Left-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All-India Agricultural Workers’ Union (AIAWU).

Farm leaders and trade unions vowed to intensify their protests across the country as they claimed the government has been ignoring their demands. On the agenda is a trade union conclave to announce a two-day strike in September-end, Youth March to Parliament on November 3 and a long march in Delhi — on the lines of the long march in Mumbai — on November 28-30.

“The government has not fulfilled any promises made to the farmers during the Nashik long march. They (Centre) will not listen to our demands and we have to intensify the countrywide agitation in the weeks to come,” said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A poster, with a tribute to slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, was also put and books written by Left ideologues worldwide were being sold at the protest site.

Brahm Pal, a farmer from Rohtak in Haryana, said, “We do cotton farming. I have three sons. They do not have any job, so they help me out in the farms. But every year, a large part of our crop gets destroyed due to the cotton worm. We made many requests to the state government but nobody listens,” he said.
Bharti, a mid-day meal worker in a Telangana school, said the rules for the scheme had been changed by the government and it’s costing them their livelihood.

“The government is not paying us for the work that we are doing. For each egg that we are supposed to provide in the meal, the government gives just `6, but that is not the actual price of egg. Nobody in my neighbourhood will  vote for Modi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CITU All India Kisan Sabha Mazdur Kisan march

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt