Farmers, workers rally in New Delhi, demand farm loan waiver and remunerative prices for crops

Published: 05th September 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Activists during the Mazdoor-Kissan Sangharsh Rally at Parliament Street in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers and workers took out a protest march in the national capital Wednesday demanding remunerative prices for farm produce as per the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, loan waiver and a minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 a month.

Organised by Left-wing farmers' and workers' outfits, the 'Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally', began from the Ramlila Maidan and culminated at the Parliament Street.

Carrying red flags and shouting slogans against the policies of the Central government, the participants, who came from across the country, also assailed the BJP's "communal and divisive" agenda.

Leaders of trade unions and farmers' organisations addressed the rally at the Parliament Street.

