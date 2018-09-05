Home Nation

Four women allege molestation after scuffle between Delhi families

A video of the Monday incident in Basti, Hazrat Nizamuddin, went viral on the social media. It showed a woman being thrashed and molested.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four women from two families have alleged molestation following a scuffle that left five others injured as well, police said here on Wednesday.

"She is a victim and also an aggressor like others involved in the fight," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

One family involved in the quarrel has two women and two men, while the other has two women and three men. Cross FIRs have been filed in the case.

"There was some past animosity between them," he said.

