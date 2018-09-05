Home Nation

From borrowed money, Punjab labourer wins Rs 15 million lottery

'I had borrowed money to purchase the ticket. I had never imagined winning such a big amount even in wildest of dreams,' said Manoj.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A labourer in Punjab who borrowed money to buy Rs 200-lottery ticket has hit Rs 1.5 crore jackpot.

Manoj Kumar of Mandvi village in Sangrur district could not believe his luck when he found that his lottery ticket number matched with the winning number announced by the Punjab State lotteries on August 29 for the Punjab State Rakhi Bumper 2018.

The draw of the bumper was announced in Ludhiana. The first two prizes, Rs 1.5 crore each, have gone to two ticket holders including Manoj.

Manoj met the Director Lotteries of Punjab, T.P.S. Phoolka, here on Wednesday and submitted his claim for the prize money.

The director assured him that the payment would be made at the earliest.

"I had borrowed money to purchase the ticket. I had never imagined winning such a big amount in the wildest of dreams," a visibly elated Manoj said.

