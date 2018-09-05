Home Nation

Hardcore Hizbul Mujahideen activist arrested in J-K's Kishtwar district

Touseef Ahmad Gudna alias Abu Bakar was arrested on specific information Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

JAMMU: A top over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was involved in encouraging youth to join the terror group and revive militancy in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, the police said Wednesday.

The arrest of the "hardcore motivator" came just two months after police unearthed a module of the outfit planning to carry out grenade attacks and revive militancy in the district.

Gudna's name came to the fore during the interrogation of the two Hizbul Mujahideen activists who were arrested on July 1 and with his arrest, there is "likelihood of decrease in terrorist activities and reduction in the number of youth indulging in anti-national activities", the spokesman said.

Gudna, a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Jehangir, was also involved in a militancy-related case registered in police station Parimpora in Srinagar last year.

He was also reportedly in contact with another terrorist Latti in 2017.

Gudna allegedly helped transfer money to Jehangir's wife, the spokesman said.

Hizbul Mujahideen

