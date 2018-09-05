Has PM's 'Beti Bachao' slogan turned into 'Beti Bhagao' by his party, asks Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily against the BJP on Wednesday over one of its party MLA's remarks and took a sarcastic swipe at Prime Minister's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan, wanting to know whether it has been turned into "Beti Bhagao" by the party workers.

Thackeray interacted with media after conducting a meeting of party leaders from all over the state. While he indicated that the party would not quit the governments at the centre as well as the state, he criticized the BJP over issues ranging from demonetizations, urban Naxalism to BJP MLA Ram Kadam's statement that he would help a youth rejected by a girl abduct her.

Thackeray termed Kadam as low level person and demanded that Chief Minister and the BJP should take action against him and deny him ticket. No other political party should offer him ticket, he added. Thackeray also referred to similar incidents in the past wherein BJP MLC Prashant Paricharak and BJP's Ahmednagar deputy Mayor Shripad Chindam got their party into trouble with their uncontrolled tongue.

"Nitin Gadkari had boasted that the BJP has a capacity to turn 'Valya' (the dacoit) in to 'Valmiki' (the Sage). But, after all these incidents it appears that the BJP is insulting Valmiki," Thackeray said.

"If the new Ramayan by these new Valmikis is to be considered, the BJP should now change their program. I'd like to know whether they have given any new program named "Beti Bhagao"," he added. Thackeray also supported Hardik Patel.

"Today is the 12th day of Hardik's fast. I've appealed him to end his fast. I also appeal the BJP government to speak to him. The government that is ready for talks with Pakistan should have no inhibitions to speak to young men from our own country like Hardik," Thackeray said.

While replying to questions on Sanatan and Urban Naxalism, Thackeray appealed police to, "produce viable proofs than to just addressing press conferences." Talk of Hindu Terrorism during the tenure of this government is unfortunate, he commented.

"Whether the government would take the responsibility for the failure of demonetization," Thackeray asked adding that the RBI statement regarding going through the process of demonetization again if needed, won't be tolerated by the people.

While replying to questions regarding Shiv Sena accepting appointments of its leaders on the state run corporations, Thackeray said that the list was over one and a half year old.

"We are not expecting anything. We are resolving more issues by staying in the power than we could have done by being an opposition party," Thackeray said indicating that the party is unlikely to quit the government soon. Regarding the meeting, Thackeray said that after touring Vidarbha, he felt like it would give a clear picture of the political situation if leaders from all across the state come together in a single meeting.