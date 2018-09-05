Home Nation

IIT-Bombay student found dead in hotel; suicide suspected 

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old student of the IIT Bombay was found dead in a hotel room in suburban Jogeshwari here, the police said Tuesday.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, saying the deceased Jaideep Swain was apparently suffering from depression.

Swain, who hailed from Chhatishgarh, had checked into the hotel last Friday (August 31), a police official said.

The cleaning staff of the hotel knocked on the door of Swain's room Monday (September 3) afternoon, but failed to get any response, he said.

The staff then called up the police and opened the door with a spare key in our presence, the official said.

Police found Swain lying unconscious inside the room, following which he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

According to the official, Swain had sent a mail to his sister before taking the extreme step, stating that he was 'feeling sorry for going off-track'.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on.

