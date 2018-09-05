Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma​ takes oath as MLA

By IANS

SHILLONG: Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma on Wednesday took oath as a member of the Meghalaya Assembly after being elected from South Tura constituency on August 27.

The NPP Supremo resigned as MP from Tura seat on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy administered the oath of office and secrecy to Conrad at his chamber at Khyndai Lad here in the presence of cabinet ministers and members of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition government.

The by-election in South Tura was necessitated after Agatha Sangma resigned to pave the way for her brother Conrad to contest in order to retain the post of Chief Minister.

Sangma, the youngest son of former Lok Speaker late Purno A. Sangma, defeated Charlotte W. Momin of the Congress by 8,421 votes in a four-cornered contest.

Conrad, who was sworn as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 6, was a non-elected member of the 60-member Assembly.