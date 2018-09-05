Home Nation

Mixed response to Haryana Roadways staff strike

Minor clashes were reported between striking employees and police, which used mild force at a few places to control the protesters.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A mixed response was witnessed on Wednesday to a strike call given by the Haryana Roadways staff even after scores of their union leaders were detained and authorities managed to ply state-run buses on several routes.

Minor clashes were reported between striking employees and police, which used mild force at a few places to control the protesters.

Bus services were, however, affected for some time at a few bus stands and depots in Haryana. Inter-city public transport system was badly affected due to the strike and passengers were forced to shell out higher fares for rides on private buses and taxis.

In view of the strikes earlier on, the Haryana government had banned strikes by staff of the transport department or Haryana Roadways for six months under the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974.

Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar last month said that he met the union leaders in July, wherein 33 of their 34 demands were accepted.

Even as the striking roadways staff said they are opposed to the proposed privatisation of public transport services, the Minister had denied any such move.

As per the transport department, Haryana Roadways has been able to cater to only 12.5 lakh of the about 33 lakh daily commuters.

"There is need to run about 15,000 buses every day, but the state is unable to purchase such a large number of buses at one go," the Minister had pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana Roadways Haryana Roadways strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt