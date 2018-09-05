Home Nation

Nine-year-old girl raped, killed in J-K; step-mother among five accused

The minor had gone missing on August 23 following which her father, a resident of Uri, filed a complaint with the police, Baramulla Superintendent of Police Imtiaz Hussain Mir said.

Published: 05th September 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image for representational purpose. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said Tuesday, adding five people, including her step-mother and step-brother, were arrested in this connection.

The minor had gone missing on August 23 following which her father, a resident of Uri, filed a complaint with the police, Baramulla Superintendent of Police Imtiaz Hussain Mir said.

Her body was found in a decomposed state on Sunday in a nearby forest area, he said, adding it appeared to be a case of murder.

He said a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SDPO Uri was constituted to investigate the murder.

"The SIT interrogated the suspects and during sustained questioning of the step-mother of the deceased, a bone-chilling and horrible account of murder and rape of the nine-year-old child came to light," Mir said.

It was found that the step-mother had been nourishing a long-standing grudge against her husband's second wife and her children, he said.

"During questioning, she revealed that her husband would mostly spent time with her second wife and the girl was dearest to him," he said. She hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her step-daughter.

On the fateful day, she was armed with a sharp-edged knife and took the girl to the nearby forest area.

Her 14-year-old son joined her along with his friends and committed the crime.

The SSP said the girl was gang-raped by the accused in presence of her step-mother.

They all took turns to rape her and thereafter her step-mother strangulated her, Mir said.

Detailing the extent of brutality, the SSP said, "While the step-mother strangulated her, the step-brother hit her head with an axe. Another accused gouged out her eyes with a sharp knife and then sprinkled acid on her body parts. Physical condition and preliminary forensic analysis of the body substantiated all these facts".

He said they dumped the body in bushes and covered it with twigs and branches of pine trees.

All the material and weapons of offence, including the axe and the knife, have been recovered at the instance of the accused.

All the accused have been arrested, the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Minor Rape Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age