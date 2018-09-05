Home Nation

Only trying to ensure peace at Hardik Patel​​​​​​​'s fast venue: Government to Gujarat High Court​​​​​​​

The government told the Gujarat High Court that it was not trying to suppress or 'demoralise' the agitation of Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The government Tuesday told the Gujarat High Court that it was not trying to suppress or "demoralise" the agitation of Patidar leader Hardik Patel who has launched an indefinite fast from his house here.

It is only trying to ensure that there is no violence such as witnessed during the Patidar quota agitation three years ago, the government said in a written reply.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has moved the high court, alleging that police are not letting people enter the bungalow on the outskirts of Ahmedabad where Hardik Patel is on hunger strike since August 25.

"There is no attempt on the part of administration to demoralise Hardik Patel or his movement, only genuine and bona-fide effort to regulate the entry of visitors," the government said.

"The only effort...is to see that no untoward incident, particularly as it happened on August 25, 2015, at GMDC Ground and pursuant to the fallout of gathering led by Hardik Patel, does not take place and law and order situation as well as public order in the state are duly safeguarded," it said.

It also cited the vandalism reported in Surat on August 19 when the PAAS leader was detained to stress the point.

"Police are regulating the gathering of crowd (outside Patel's house) in view of issuance of notification under section 144 of the CrPC (restricting movement). It does not mean that anyone is restrained from entering the area where Hardik Patel is on fast," the reply said.

The PAAS, in its petition, has sought a direction to police to allow people to meet its leader, who launched indefinite fast for quota for the Patidar community and farm loan waiver on the third anniversary of 2015 agitation.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat High Court​​​​​​​ Hardik Patel​​​​​​​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age