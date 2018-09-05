Paripoornananda booked for 'provocative' speeches

Home Nation

Published: 05th September 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 11:43 PM

HYDERABAD: Cases were on Wednesday registered against Swami Paripoornananda on various charges including allegedly making 'provocative' speeches, police said.

The seer was booked a day after he returned here following the Hyderabad High Court suspending the externment orders against him.

The seer, who returned to the city Tuesday after about two months, was given a rousing a welcome by members of different right-wing organisations who also took out bike and four-wheeler rallies on the way.

Acting suo-motu (on its own), the police registered cases against the swami under various IPC sections including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), a senior police official said, adding that the organisers were also booked.

"No permission was taken by the organisers for the bike and four-wheeler rallies and also for public address system which blocked traffic at different places," the officer said.

The seer also allegedly made provocative speeches, the official added.

Swami Paripoornananda, the head of the Sri Peetham of Kakinada, was externed on July 10 from the city for six months for allegedly making provocative speeches targeting other communities and their leaders.

On August 14, the Hyderabad High Court suspended the externment orders issued against him.

