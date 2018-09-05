Home Nation

Poonam Khetrapal Singh re-elected in World Health Organisation

Poonam served in the health sector in various senior positions during her stint in the Indian Administrative Services and in the World Bank.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Poonam Khetrapal Singh

Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Poonam Khetrapal Singh (Photo | WHO Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Wednesday was elected as Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia for a second five-year term, World Health Organisation said.

Singh's candidature was unopposed, as the 11 member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region met at the ongoing Regional Committee session held here to elect the next Regional Director, the global health body said in a statement.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda who chaired the Regional Committee meeting said: "She will surely lead the region to greater heights. Her commitment to the public health agenda in the member states was reflected in all flagship priorities of the region."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that she had brought a delivering results in countries -- a key theme of WHO's new General Programme of Work and of WHO's transformation project.

Thanking the member states for electing her, Singh said: "My vision is to consolidate, accelerate and innovate to further strengthen progress in the priority areas and translate vision into action."

Singh will commence her next five-year term on February 1, 2019.

She served in the health sector in various senior positions during her stint in the Indian Administrative Services and in the World Bank.

She also worked in WHO Director-General's cabinet in Geneva, as the Executive Director of Sustainable Development and Healthy Environments in WHO headquarters and was Deputy Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region from 2000-2013.

As per WHO procedures, the WHO Executive Board, which next meets in Geneva in January 2019 is expected to confirm Khetrapal Singh's nomination and appoint her as the Regional Director.

