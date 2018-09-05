Home Nation

Rajnath Singh assures West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of Centre's help after Kolkata bridge collapse

A portion of a bridge collapsed in South Kolkata on Tuesday, crushing a man to death and leaving 19 persons injured and several vehicles damaged.

Published: 05th September 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata bridge

Kolkata Vehicles are seen stuck after a section of Majerhat bridge collapsed in Kolkata Tuesday September 04, 2018. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hours after a bridge collapse in Kolkata on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her of the Centre's assistance, "if needed".

Calling the incident "extremely tragic" and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Singh tweeted that "four NDRF teams have reached the spot. One more team is on the way".

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces probe

The Home Minister said that Banerjee apprised him of the ground situation.

Banerjee confirmed one death and expressed apprehension about the fate of five-eight people who may be buried under the rubble.

