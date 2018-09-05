Home Nation

Senior Congress leader Jiva Bhai Patel joins BJP

Jiva Bhai Patel was a member of Parliament from Mehsana constituency from 2004-2009 and was also the treasurer of the state Congress.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Gujarat Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Jiva Bhai Patel joined the BJP along with his supporters in the presence of party chief Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Patel, who is known to be an influential leader of the Patidar community, said Gujarat could flourish "only under the leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The country is progressing ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Whether it is economic progress, protecting the borders or development for everybody, Modi has done an exemplary work in every sphere," Patel said.

He exuded confidence that under the leadership of Shah, the party would reach new heights.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda and party general secretary Arun Singh were also present.

